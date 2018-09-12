Business News

Rupee continues to slide despite government’s measures to curb depreciation

The rupee is the worst-performing Asian currency and has falling nearly 12% this year.

by 
AFP/Indranil Mukherjee

The rupee on Monday fell below 72 against the dollar despite measures announced by the government on Friday to curb the currency’s depreciation. The rupee is the worst-performing among Asian currencies, having fallen nearly 12% so far this year, BloombergQuint reported.

The rupee closed at at 72.51 against the dollar, down 0.90% from its previous close of 71.86. The currency opened at 72.49 a dollar and touched a low of 72.69. The BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 too sank over 1.3% each.

On September 14, the Centre decided to relax norms for overseas borrowing and impose restrictions on non-essential imports. The move also included easing the cap on foreign ownership limits of individual company bonds.

These moves will help check the current account deficit as well as increase foreign exchange inflows, said Jaitley, without specifying which items would face import restrictions. On Saturday too, the government reiterated its confidence in keeping the fiscal deficit this year within the budgeted limit.

The current account deficit is the difference between the worth of a country’s imports and its exports. A higher deficit means the country buys more products from overseas than it ships out as exports.

However, experts believe the government’s five-point plan will not yield any significant results. “In our view, the announcements may fall short of bringing in the $8 billion [about Rs 57,972 crore] to $10 billion [more than Rs 72,000 crore] estimated by the government because most capital inflows [especially by Foreign Portfolio Investments] are driven by global push factors rather than domestic pull factors,” Nomura Research said in a note to its investors, according to Mint.

HDFC Bank’s Chief Economist Abheek Barua told BloombergQuint that the capital account measures will not result in any significant shift in fund flows in the immediate future. The Centre’s move to give additional exposure limits to foreign investors may not work as they have been pulling out money from the Indian markets, he added.

So far in 2018, foreign investors have sold $879.20 million (Rs 6,371 crore) and $6.31 billion (Rs 45,725 crore) in equity and debt markets.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.