state news

Activists Bela Bhatia, Soni Sori condemn attack on civilians by suspected Maoists in Dantewada

Residents of Phulpad village were beaten up on September 5 reportedly for not attending a Maoist meeting.

by 
Google Maps

Activists Bela Bhatia and Soni Sori on Monday condemned the attack on civilians by suspected Maoists in Phulpad village in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh earlier this month. “This is a shocking instance of brutality and coercion against powerless people,” they said in a statement. The incident took place on September 5.

“We went to Phulpad on September 15 to ascertain the facts,” said the two activists. “A large group of Maoist cadre went to two paras [localities] of Phulpad [Koyalanpara and Markampara] and woke people up. Men, women and children all gathered at one place. Meanwhile, the Maoists caught nine persons, including one woman who had tried to interpose when they caught her son. Some were beaten in front of the crowd, others some distance away. Many had their hands tied behind their back.”

The activists said the beating was severe. “Some of the victims showed us the marks of beating on their backs and legs, still visible 10 days after the event,” they said. One of the victims, who is now in a Dantewada hospital, said he was afraid of being killed.

The police had said that 35 villagers were beaten up for refusing to attend a meeting called by Maoists. A case was registered on the complaint of 12 victims. “The villagers were tied to trees and beaten for hours just because they had refused to attend the meeting in a nearby village called by Maoists,” Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav had told the Hindustan Times.

The activists said it seems that the Maoists resented the fact that the villagers had associated with the government in various ways. “For instance, by building Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana houses; by going along with the construction of an approach road; and by participating in cricket-related activities organised in Phulpad by a local government functionary who is also a BJP leader,” read their statement.

The activists said the biggest problem for the villagers was that there is nobody they can go to for justice. “Instead of helping them, the government often takes advantage of the situation and creates further danger for the villagers,” they said. “We hope that the government will refrain from doing this in Phulpad and we demand from the Maoists that they not repeat such incidents and allow villagers the freedom to choose how they want to live.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.