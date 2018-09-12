state news

Chennai auto driver assaulted for asking BJP chief about rising fuel prices, act caught on camera

The incident took place in Saidapet when Tamilisai Soundararajan was talking to reporters.

by 
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan | Tamilisai Soundararajan/Facebook

An auto rickshaw driver was assaulted by Bharatiya Janata Party leader V Kalidass when he questioned Tamil Nadu party chief Tamilisai Soundararajan regarding the rising fuel prices. The incident, which took place in Chennai’s Saidapet when Soundararajan was talking to reporters on Sunday night, was captured on camera.

In the video, Soundararajan is seen speaking to reporters after an event. A man dressed in khaki asks her about the rising fuel rates. Soon, Kalidaas can be seen pushing the driver and slapping him. The BJP chief is seen smiling and oblivious while the man is being assaulted behind her.

“I am an auto driver. The rising fuel costs affect my life,” Kathir told The News Minute later. “When I heard her talking about the good deeds of the government, I thought I should ask her this, so I did. Because she is a VIP, I was slapped once.”

A litre of petrol in Chennai on Monday cost Rs 85.31. “Fuel costs are rising on a daily basis,” he said. “If we fill our tanks for Rs 100, then we are paid the same for a ride and we are not able to make it back. We are filling our tank but not making any money with our labour. We are able to put food on the table every day only because I drive an auto. And the festival season is coming up so we have to drive extra to be able to afford new clothes.”

An unidentified BJP leader tried to defend the assault. “The way the man asked the question, our functionaries thought he was drunk,” the leader said, according to NDTV. “He was roughed up yes, but not beaten.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.