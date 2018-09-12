Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 89.44 a litre in Mumbai
The price of a litre of diesel reached Rs 78.33 in Mumbai.
The price of petrol marked a 15 paise increase per litre in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday, costing Rs 82.06 a litre and Rs 89.44, reported ANI. A litre of petrol cost Rs 83.91 in Kolkata and Rs 85.31 in Chennai, reported The Economic Times.
A litre of diesel was priced at Rs 73.78 in Delhi, Rs 78.33 in Mumbai, Rs 75.53 in Kolkata, and Rs 78 in Chennai.
The price of petrol in Delhi has increased 15.4% from Rs 69.97 on January 1. The rise in diesel prices has been steeper, increasing 22% since January 1 when it cost Rs 59.70.
On Sunday, yoga guru Ramdev claimed he could give petrol and diesel to the country at Rs 35 to Rs 40 per litre if the government lets him and gives him tax relief. Ramdev said rising fuel prices will cost the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government dearly if it is not controlled soon.
The prices of petrol and diesel have continued to rise due to the recent depreciation in the rupee’s value and a rise in international oil rates. While crude oil prices have been around the $80 per barrel mark, the rupee declined against the dollar last week, making imports costlier. On September 10, Opposition parties staged a nationwide shutdown to protest against the rise in fuel prices and decline in rupee’s value. The Congress called for the bandh, and claimed to have the support of 21 parties.
As the prices rise, the blame game has escalated. While the Congress-led opposition is putting pressure on the government to bring down taxes, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the massive bills of oil bonds and subsidies from the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance era for their inability to cut taxes now.