National News

Aircel-Maxis case: Karti Chidambaram ‘blatantly misusing’ freedom to travel abroad, says ED

The agency was responding to a petition filed by Karti Chidambaram seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom.

by 
IANS

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday told the Supreme Court that Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, was “blatantly misusing” the freedom granted to him by the court to travel abroad, reported PTI. The agency said Chidambaram was unavailable for investigation for 51 days on account of his foreign visits.

Karti Chidambaram’s freedom was “blatantly and brazenly hampering, subverting, jeopardising and protracting” the investigation against him in the Aircel Maxis Case, said the Enforcement Directorate in its response. The agency has to complete the investigation within six months.

The agency was responding to a petition filed by Karti Chidambaram seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom. It will be heard on Tuesday.

On July 23, the Supreme Court had allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to the UK, France and the United States between July 23 and July 31, subject to certain conditions. It had asked him to surrender his passport to the Enforcement Directorate upon his return.

“Whenever he was confronted with the documents, he showed his irritation, sometimes anger, and then conveniently avoided to answer the questions on one pretext or the other,” it said. The Enforcement Directorate added that Karti Chidambaram is yet to provide on time the documents needed for investigation.

The Aircel-Maxis case pertains to clearances that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board granted to the firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time, while Karti Chidambaram allegedly facilitated bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction. The investigative agency is also looking into why P Chidambaram approved the investment when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs can give the green signal.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.