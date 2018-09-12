Assembly elections

Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi attacks Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for ‘hollow promises’

The Congress president also attacked the Centre for taking a soft stand on industrialists who don’t repay loans and promised farm loan waiver.

by 
PTI Photo

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched his party’s election campaign in Madhya Pradesh by taking a dig at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Gandhi drew a parallel between Chouhan and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, saying the chief minister made announcements at the same pace as Tendulkar took runs, PTI reported. He was addressing a public gathering in Bhopal after embarking on a roadshow in the state capital.

“Whenever he [Tendulkar] played any innings, everybody was assured that he will score at least 50, 60, 70 or 100 runs,” Gandhi said. “Here, in Madhya Pradesh, there is a run machine known as the state chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan who makes announcements with the same pace.”

Gandhi alleged that Chouhan’s government had made 21,000 announcements so far “but nothing happened”. “It churns out promises, hollow promises,” Hindustan Times quoted Gandhi as saying. He alleged that the state ranked first in unemployment, rape, malnutrition and crimes against women.

Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “hollow promises”. “On the one hand, PM Modi makes a hollow promise that farmers will get the right prices... What he says gets repeated here,” Gandhi said.

He also accused the Centre of taking a soft stand on industrialists who don’t repay loans. “If an industrialist doesn’t repay a loan, it is called a non-performing asset,” he said. “But when it is a farmer who misses on repayments, he is called a defaulter,” Gandhi said, while promising a farm loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh if the Congress is voted back to power.

Gandhi promised that his party will form a government for the pubic and party workers. “If a party leader’s doors aren’t open for party workers, he will not be chief minister or minister for even 15 minutes.”

Gandhi said ground-level workers will be considered for nomination as candidates and preference will not be given to sons of party leaders for the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported. “The old system of distributing tickets won’t be followed this time around,” Gandhi said in response to a question raised by a party worker. “Son of any person [Congress leader] won’t be picked up as nominee.” He added that the party wanted to field the maximum number of women candidates this election.

Those who join the Congress from other political parties won’t get tickets, he added. “Those who parachute in our party can come in happily. But ticket won’t drop like a parachute for them.”

On Monday, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said the Congress was pushing a “soft Hindutva” line in the state after posters showing Gandhi pouring holy water on a lingam, a representation of Hindu deity Shiva, appeared in Bhopal.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.