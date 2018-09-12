Assembly elections

Madhya Pradesh: BJP and Congress trade charges over posters calling Rahul Gandhi a ‘Shiva bhakt’

The ruling party said the Congress was pushing a ‘soft Hindutva’ agenda.

by 
File photo of Rahul Gandhi | Congress/Twitter

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said the Congress was pushing a “soft Hindutva” line in the state after posters showing Congress President Rahul Gandhi pouring holy water on a lingam, a representation of Hindu deity Shiva, appeared in Bhopal.

The posters call Gandhi a “Shiva bhakt” with a picture of Kailash Mansarovar in the background. Gandhi recently returned from a 12-day pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. In April, he vowed to undertake a pilgrimage to the mountain in Tibet after the aircraft flying him to Karnataka for an Assembly election rally developed “technical snags” and plunged hundreds of feet. The Congress leader wanted to visit what Hindus believe is the abode of the god Shiva to thank the deity for escaping unharmed.

Life-size cutouts and posters of Gandhi have been put up along the 18-kilometre route of his roadshow. Gandhi will kick off the Congress’ election campaign and interact with party workers. The state is will go to the polls later this year.

“Whenever there are elections in any part of the country, Rahul Gandhi starts visiting temples,” said state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal. “His first visit to Madhya Pradesh after his journey to Kailash Mansarovar on Monday has a stamp of his soft Hindutva agenda on it but people of Madhya Pradesh are wise enough to understand the design behind his so called pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar and his being dubbed as a ‘Shiv bhakt’.”

State Congress media-in-charge Shobha Oza reiterated the Gandhis’ claims that religion was a personal matter. “For the Gandhi family religion is a personal matter,” she said. “They don’t use it for votes unlike the BJP which has been using the Hindutva card and the name of Lord Ram for decades just for the sake of votes. BJP is frustrated over Rahul ji’s visit to Madhya Pradesh, hence its attack on him.”

Oza told the Hindustan Times that about 15,000 party office-bearers from across the state will interact with Gandhi on Monday. “His visit is going to energise the party workers and leaders to get rid of the misrule of corrupt BJP government in Madhya Pradesh,” she added.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.