Madhya Pradesh: BJP and Congress trade charges over posters calling Rahul Gandhi a ‘Shiva bhakt’

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said the Congress was pushing a “soft Hindutva” line in the state after posters showing Congress President Rahul Gandhi pouring holy water on a lingam, a representation of Hindu deity Shiva, appeared in Bhopal.

The posters call Gandhi a “Shiva bhakt” with a picture of Kailash Mansarovar in the background. Gandhi recently returned from a 12-day pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. In April, he vowed to undertake a pilgrimage to the mountain in Tibet after the aircraft flying him to Karnataka for an Assembly election rally developed “technical snags” and plunged hundreds of feet. The Congress leader wanted to visit what Hindus believe is the abode of the god Shiva to thank the deity for escaping unharmed.

Life-size cutouts and posters of Gandhi have been put up along the 18-kilometre route of his roadshow. Gandhi will kick off the Congress’ election campaign and interact with party workers. The state is will go to the polls later this year.

“Whenever there are elections in any part of the country, Rahul Gandhi starts visiting temples,” said state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal. “His first visit to Madhya Pradesh after his journey to Kailash Mansarovar on Monday has a stamp of his soft Hindutva agenda on it but people of Madhya Pradesh are wise enough to understand the design behind his so called pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar and his being dubbed as a ‘Shiv bhakt’.”

Madhya Pradesh: Posters and cutouts of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders seen in Bhopal ahead of his roadshow in the city today pic.twitter.com/3sjkEkgd55 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

State Congress media-in-charge Shobha Oza reiterated the Gandhis’ claims that religion was a personal matter. “For the Gandhi family religion is a personal matter,” she said. “They don’t use it for votes unlike the BJP which has been using the Hindutva card and the name of Lord Ram for decades just for the sake of votes. BJP is frustrated over Rahul ji’s visit to Madhya Pradesh, hence its attack on him.”

Oza told the Hindustan Times that about 15,000 party office-bearers from across the state will interact with Gandhi on Monday. “His visit is going to energise the party workers and leaders to get rid of the misrule of corrupt BJP government in Madhya Pradesh,” she added.