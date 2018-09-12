note demonetisation

BJP, Congress, NCP leaders chair banks where the most demonetised notes were exchanged: Report

According to NABARD, demonetised notes worth Rs 22,270 crore were exchanged in 370 district cooperative banks. The top 10 such banks processed 18.82% of it.

by 
Reuters

Top leaders of political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party are at the helm of the top 10 district central co-operative banks where the largest number of demonetised notes were exchanged, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. Older Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were demonetised on November 8, 2016.

The newspaper accessed the records of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, or NABARD, after filing a Right to Information query.

According to NABARD, 370 such cooperative banks in the country exchanged demonetised notes worth Rs 22,270 crore between November 10 and December 31, 2016, of which 18.82%, or Rs 4,191.39 crore, was processed by the top 10 banks. Four of these banks are based in Gujarat, four in Maharashtra and one each in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

The highest amount of demonetised notes – worth Rs 745.59 crore – was exchanged at the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, one of whose directors is Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah. The notes were exchanged within five days of the government’s announcement of the note ban. The bank has filed criminal defamation complaints against Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala for alleging that it is a national-level scam.

The second bank on the list is Rajkot District Cooperative Bank, headed by Gujarat minister Jayeshbhai Radadiya. The bank had exchanged demonetised currency worth Rs 693.19 crore. The Pune District Central Cooperative Bank, with Rs 551.62 crore, is at third spot. It is headed by former Nationalist Congress Party MLA Ramesh Thorat. Congress leader Archana Gare is its vice-chairperson and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is one of the directors.

Many of the cooperative banks that topped their respective states are controlled by politicians, mostly from parties in power. In Tamil Nadu, the cooperative bank in Salem saw the most amount of demonetised notes – Rs 162.37 crore – being exchanged. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader R Elangovan chairs the bank.

In West Bengal, the Nadia District Cooperative bank topped the list with Rs 145.22 crore. Trinamool Congress leader Shibnath Chowdhury heads it. Similarly, the district cooperative bank in Khargone, which topped in Madhya Pradesh, is chaired by BJP leader Ranjit Singh Dandir. Old notes worth Rs 113.23 crore were exchanged there.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.