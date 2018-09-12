Rupee hovers around 72.50 against dollar after weak opening

The rupee opened low at 72.55 against the dollar on Tuesday but gained marginally soon after. It was trading at 72.47 at 11 am. The rupee, which has been the worst-performing Asian currency this year, had closed at 72.51 against the dollar on Monday. Its depreciation continued despite the government’s decision last week to relax norms for overseas borrowing and impose restrictions on non-essential imports.

On Monday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters that the rupee was depreciating because of a squeeze on oil production and the trade war between United States and China, IANS reported. “These are impacts of a very significant ongoing global phenomena,” the minister told reporters in New Delhi. “You have at least three, if not more, indications of the nature of things which are happening globally.”

These two factors along with the internal economic decisions of the United States had strengthened the dollar, he added.

While the rupee’s value has fallen about 12% this year, the International Monetary Fund said the real effective depreciation of Indian rupees is between 6% and 7%, PTI reported. The international organisation’s spokesperson Gerry Rice said the depreciation of the currencies of many of India’s trading partners, including those in the emerging markets, have to be taken into account.

The depreciation will raise the prices of imported goods such as oil and petroleum products, and may impose an upward pressure on inflation, Rice added.

Meanwhile, the domestic benchmark indices maintained losses after fluctuating during opening trade on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex was down 67.66 points at 37,517.85 at 10.55 am while the NSE Nifty 50 was down 25.15 points at 11,352.60.

HUL and Yes Bank were the top gainers on the two indices while the shares of Vedanta and Tata Motors declined the most.