state news

Odisha Police seize helicopter of former BJD MP Jay Panda for allegedly flying over Chilika lake

The former parliamentarian described the first information report against him as a ‘brazen attempt’ to stop him from moving around.

by 
Former Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant Jay Panda | HT Photo

The Odisha Police on Monday seized a helicopter belonging to former Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant Jay Panda for allegedly flying over the Chilika lake, which is a no-flying zone, on September 15, the Hindustan Times reported. The police have also filed a first information report against Panda.

A police team from Puri reached Bhubaneswar airport on Monday evening and sealed the hangar where the helicopter was kept, hours after an official of the Chilika Development Authority lodged a complaint with the police. The official claimed Panda’s helicopter had made the atmosphere noxious and fouled the water in the lake.

Though the complaint did not name Panda, Puri Superintendent of Police Sarthak Sarangi said the police had been told by the Airport Authority of India that the former MP had flown from the Bhubaneswar hangar to Kendrapara along with two other persons on September 15. “As the AAI authorities did not give us the latitudinal and longitudinal positions of the chopper during the September 15 flight without the approval of DGCA, we sealed the hangar,” Sarangi told the Hindustan Times. “We would wait for details of the flight from DGCA before taking further action.”

The former parliamentarian described the first information report and sealing of the hangar in Bhubaneswar as a “brazen attempt” to stop him from moving around. “The FIR talks of people seeing the chopper at 1.30 pm,” he said. “But I had landed at Bhubaneswar airport at 1.30 pm after flying the chopper from Kendrapara. It seems the government is picking up random reports and twisting it. The cops who had come to seize the chopper told my staff that they were under pressure.”

Panda said he had gone to Narada village in Kendrapara, which he used to represent in the Lok Sabha, to visit the parents of two young children, who drowned in the village pond while playing. “It is impossible to console, but it is my duty to stand by them,” he tweeted.

Panda resigned from the Biju Janata Dal on May 28, saying he was heartbroken that no one from the party had turned up to pay their last respects to his father, industrialist Bansidhar Panda. The rift between him and the party leadership reportedly grew after he wrote a newspaper column analysing the party’s strengths and weaknesses following the 2017 local body polls. In June he alleged that a “new coterie” around Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was misusing his powers.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.