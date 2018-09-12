state news

Tripura panchayat bye-polls: BJP candidates win 96% seats unopposed

Opposition parties have alleged that the ruling party did not allow their candidates to submit their nomination papers.

by 
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb of the Bharatiya Janata Party | Biplab Kumar Deb/Facebook

Candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party have won nearly 96% seats unopposed in panchayat bye-elections in Tripura, State Election Commissioner GK Rao told PTI on Tuesday. Opposition parties, including the BJP’s partner in the ruling coalition, have alleged that the party did not allow their candidates to submit their nomination papers for the September 30 polls.

The BJP and coalition partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura are contesting against each other in the three-tier panchayat bye-elections. The bye-polls for 3,207 gram panchayat seats, 161 panchayat samitis and 18 zilla parishads were necessitated by large-scale resignations after the BJP-led government came to power in March.

The polls will now take place in only 132 gram panchayat seats and seven panchayat samiti seats, as the BJP has won the rest, Rao told PTI. He said bye-elections cannot be postponed as demanded by Opposition parties as no violence or complaint was reported during the nomination process.

“There is not a single complaint against block development officers, who act as returning officers for gram panchayat polls or against district magistrates, who function as returning officers for zilla parishad polls,” Rao said. There is no complaint against police either, he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Bijan Dhar said on Tuesday: “First, our elected representatives were forced to resign. Then, when we tried to field our candidates, they [BJP] did not allow us to submit nomination papers...There is no use going to court. We will see what can be done.”

BJP spokesperson Mrinalkanti Deb said: “Our people have won uncontested as the opposition has no candidate to field. Their organisational base has shattered and the people have rejected them.”

This is similar to the panchayat elections held in West Bengal in May, when the ruling Trinamool Congress won 34% of the seats unopposed after Opposition parties claimed they were not being allowed to file nominations. The BJP and the CPI(M) had moved the Supreme Court to seek the cancellation of the polls, but the court refused.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.