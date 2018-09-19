The Kerala Police will question Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun, on Wednesday. The interrogation was expected to begin around 10 am at Thrippunithura police station in Ernakulam district, Malayala Manorama reported.

A five-member team led by Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash will interrogate Mulakkal, according to ANI. Subhash met Kochi Range Inspector General Vijay Sakhare on Wednesday morning. Kottayam Superintendent of Police Harisankar also joined the meeting.

Security has been intensified at the crime branch office in Thrippunithura ahead of the interrogation, reported ANI. This is the second time Mulakkal is being questioned. Subhash had questioned Mulakkal on August 13 in Punjab’s Jalandhar city.

“The arrest will depend on the outcome of the questioning and evidences,” Malayala Manorama quoted Kottayam Superintendent of Police Harisankar as saying.

The police had earlier said there were contradictions in the statements given by the complainant, witnesses and the bishop. Subhash will lead the first phase of the interrogation.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court deferred hearing Mulakkal’s anticipatory bail plea to September 25. In his bail plea, Mulakkal claimed the allegations of rape were false and accused the complainant of “personal vengeance” against him.

On Monday, Mulakkal wrote a letter to Pope Francis, seeking permission to temporarily step down from his responsibilities at the Jalandhar Diocese.

The case

In June, the police filed charges against Mulakkal after the nun in the Missionaries of Jesus congregation filed a complaint accusing him of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 in Kottayam. She said she had no choice but to go to the police after church authorities ignored her complaints and took no action against the bishop.

Mulakkal has denied the charges and accused the nun of taking revenge on him for ordering an inquiry into a complaint against her. He filed a complaint against the complainant and five other nuns, accusing them of framing him.

