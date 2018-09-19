Six people, including school administration officials and one student, in Uttarakhand were sent to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the alleged gangrape of a Class 10 student of a boarding school in Dehradun last month, ANI reported.

The Uttarakhand Police on Monday took four students of the school and the school’s director, principal, administration officer and his wife, and the hostel caretaker into custody. The students were all believed to be 17 years old and were produced in a juvenile court on Tuesday. One of them was later found to be an adult.

Three juvenile students have been sent to correctional homes, The New Indian Express reported. The school authorities have been accused of trying to terminate the complainant’s pregnancy and destroy evidence.

The incident, which allegedly took place on August 14, came to light on Sunday after Dehradun’s Senior Superintendent of Police Nivedita Kureti received confidential information and ordered an investigation.

The girl told her sister, who studies in the same school, about the crime and said she was one-month pregnant, reported The Times of India. A team of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited the school on Sunday, met the girl, and helped lodge a complaint at the Sahaspur police station.

The complainant’s statement will be recorded on Wednesday.

Dehradun: Six accused- 5 staff & one student (found adult) sent to 14 days judicial custody and 3 minor students sent to juvenile correctional home in case of gang-rape of a class-10 student of a Dehradun school last month. #Uttarakhand (18.08.18) pic.twitter.com/EJ4RrcphjB — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2018

The chairperson of the state child rights panel, Usha Negi, said there were no CCTV cameras in the school. “It is also a clear-cut negligence on part of other departments concerned, which should have regularly inspected the hostel and school to check if everything is fine,” Negi told the Hindustan Times. “Strict action should be taken against all responsible for this incident.”