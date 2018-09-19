Union minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday threatened to break a man’s leg and put him on crutches. The minister, who was at an event for people with disabilities in West Bengal’s Asansol, got offended on seeing a man in the audience fidgeting while he was delivering a speech.

“What happened to you? Supriyo asked. “Any problem? I can break one of your legs and can give you a crutch.” He asked his security men to break the man’s limb and hand him a crutch if he moved again. He then asked the audience to clap for the man.

A video of the incident went viral.

What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs: Union Minister Babul Supriyo to a man during a program for differently abled people at Nazrul Manch in Asansol #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/cFxpF7K6Pn — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

Supriyo was invited to the event to donate wheelchairs and other equipment to people with disabilities. This is not the first time that the singer-turned-politician has courted such a controversy. In March, he reportedly threatened to skin alive an agitating crowd.