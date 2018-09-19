Watch: Babul Supriyo threatens to break man’s leg at event for people with disabilities
The Union minister and BJP leader got offended on seeing a man in the audience fidgeting while he was delivering a speech.
Union minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday threatened to break a man’s leg and put him on crutches. The minister, who was at an event for people with disabilities in West Bengal’s Asansol, got offended on seeing a man in the audience fidgeting while he was delivering a speech.
“What happened to you? Supriyo asked. “Any problem? I can break one of your legs and can give you a crutch.” He asked his security men to break the man’s limb and hand him a crutch if he moved again. He then asked the audience to clap for the man.
A video of the incident went viral.
Supriyo was invited to the event to donate wheelchairs and other equipment to people with disabilities. This is not the first time that the singer-turned-politician has courted such a controversy. In March, he reportedly threatened to skin alive an agitating crowd.