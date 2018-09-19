Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ratan Chakraborty on Tuesday claimed that Myanmar-based drug peddlers have threatened to kill Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, reported PTI.

“There are reports with Union home minister that drug peddlers in Myanmar are trying to liquidate Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb,” Chakraborty said at a press conference in Agartala’s Krishnanagar, according to The Indian Express. “We have got reports from our party sources. Officials from the home ministry have spoken with our party leaders as well.”

BJP workers have been asked to ensure that Deb’s security cordon is not breached at any point, he added.

Chakraborty claimed that drug peddling business in the northeast region had been affected since the BJP-IPFT government came to power in March. “Drug peddlers are scared because their business has taken a severe hit,” he said. “We shall write to the home ministry to take appropriate steps.” He alleged that the former Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government and its leaders have been aiding drug mafias who operated freely during that period.

The Tripura Police, however, have refused to comment on Chakraborty’s claims.