The fire that broke out at Bagri market in Kolkata’s Burrabazar area on Sunday was brought under control after three days, PTI reported quoting a fire department official. More than 1,000 shops have been completely destroyed in the blaze ahead of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal.

The officer said the process of cooling down the spot was under way. There have been no casualties but six people, including two firemen, were admitted to a hospital after inhaling toxic smoke.

The West Bengal government has directed the police and the fire department to investigate the cause of the fire. It also asked them to take strict legal action against those found guilty.

A First Information Report has been registered against owners of the building where the fire broke out.