The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a Border Security Force personnel from Noida for allegedly sharing confidential information with agents from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, PTI reported on Wednesday.

Director General of Police OP Singh said Achutanand Misra was “honey-trapped” into sharing information on unit operations, details of ammunition and trainings at the police academy to a woman who claimed to be a defence reporter.

Officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Border Security Force interrogated him on Monday and Tuesday in Noida. He has accepted his crime, and evidence from his cyber activities, such as his Facebook account and WhatsApp chats, have been found, Singh said. Misra will next be produced before a Lucknow court, he added.

There is enough prima facie evidence to prove he has committed crime under the Official Secrets Act, Singh said. Misra, who is from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district is a married man with two children, he said. He was recruited to the Border Security Force in 2006, and came in touch with the woman in 2016.

Singh added they have not yet ascertained if there were more people involved in this network, or the motive behind Misra’s actions.