Protests erupted in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Thursday as the Kerala Police continued interrogating Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun, for the second day.

Kerala Director General of Police Lokanath Behera told News 18 that the interrogation was under way and the investigating team has all the freedom to take any decision on arresting him.

“Though the bishop’s anticipatory bail plea is under the consideration of the court, there are no legal issues to arrest him,” Behera told Mathurbhumi. A final decision in this regard will be taken today or tomorrow, after the probe team completes the interrogation.”

Protests erupted outside the crime branch office in Thrippunithura where Mulakkal was being questioned on Thursday, ANI reported. Protestors burned an effigy of the bishop, while members of the Communist Party of India took out a protest march.

He was interrogated for over seven hours at the Thrippunithura police station in Ernakulam district on Wednesday. A five-member team led by Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash is led the interrogation. Kottayam Superintendent of Police Harisankar told reporters on Wednesday that Mulakkal is cooperating well.

This is the second time Mulakkal was questioned. The Kerala Police had questioned Mulakkal on August 13 in Punjab’s Jalandhar city.

The case

In June, the police filed charges against Mulakkal after a nun in the Missionaries of Jesus congregation filed a complaint accusing him of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 in Kottayam. The congregation is based in Punjab’s Jalandhar district but it runs two convents in Kerala – one in Kottayam and the other in Kannur. The alleged abuse took place in Kottayam.

The nun said she had no choice but to go to the police after church authorities ignored her complaints and took no action against the bishop.

On Monday, Mulakkal wrote to Pope Francis, seeking permission to temporarily step down from his responsibilities at the Jalandhar Diocese.

Mulakkal has denied the charges and accused the nun of taking revenge on him for ordering an inquiry into a complaint against her. He filed a complaint against the complainant and five other nuns, accusing them of framing him. The Kerala High Court has deferred hearing Mulakkal’s anticipatory bail plea to September 25.

The Missionaries of Jesus also said its internal investigation had found Mulakkal to be innocent. The organisation has repeatedly defended Mulakkal, and had also accused the nun of having a relationship with a taxi driver. The bishop also claimed there were “several contradictions” in the evidence collected by the police.

A group of nuns has been protesting against the delay in taking action against the bishop.