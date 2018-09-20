The Manipur government on Wednesday decided to introduce a bill in the legislative Assembly to stop the increasing number of lynchings in the state, PTI reported.

This move comes in the wake of a group of people lynching a 26-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle theft Imphal West district last Thursday. Five people, including an India Reserve Battalion personnel, were arrested and four police officers who were present at the spot of the attack, were suspended.

“The rate of awarding instant punishment by mobs without any fair trial is increasing each day in the state,” Imphal Free Press quoted Minister for Public Works Thongam Biswajit as saying. “As such, the new bill would be introduced in the House to check such injustice.” The legislation is called the Manipur Mob Violence Control and Prohibition Bill.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting in Jiribam, the first such meeting to be held outside the state capital of Imphal.

Before the meeting, Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the first helicopter service between Imphal and the hill town, reported The Indian Express.

“Jiribam has now become a prime area due to the presence of the state’s lone railhead,” the chief minister pointed out. “As such, the state government will consider formulating a comprehensive plan for the development of Jiribam in consultation with experts.” The service will be extended to other hill towns, he added.

Biswajit said the Cabinet has also given its nod to revive the state lottery. Lottery tickets, however, will not be sold in the state, he added. The state is likely to earn between Rs 50 crore and Rs 60 crore from the lottery.