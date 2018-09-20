A 12-year-old girl who was allegedly raped on Sunday in Kasarsai on the outskirts of Maharashtra’s Pune city died on Wednesday night after slipping into a coma, the Hindustan Times reported. The girl’s 10-year-old friend, who was also allegedly sexually assaulted, is undergoing counselling.

The police have arrested 22-year-old Ganesh Nikam and a 17-year-old boy. They allegedly lured the girls, who were playing on the premises of a temple, to an isolated area by promising them chocolates and then assaulted them.

“Three days ago, one of the victims developed a stomach ache and complained to her mother and eventually told her what happened,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner RK Padmanabhan. The girl’s parents then approached the police, who then learnt that her friend too may have been sexually assaulted.

A case was registered against the accused based on the second girl’s statement, an unidentified police official told PTI. The parents of both the girls work in a sugar factory. They said they did not know the accused.

The accused have been booked on charges of rape and kidnapping, and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.