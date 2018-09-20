The Odisha Police on Thursday arrested defence analyst Abhijit Iyer Mitra from New Delhi. He was later granted bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh and has been asked to join the investigation in Bhubaneswar by September 28, ANI reported.

Earlier, the analyst’s lawyer had said they did not know the charges against Mitra or who has filed the case. “He hasn’t been given a copy of the FIR,” ANI quoted the lawyer as saying. He was first taken to the Nizamuddin police station and then to a court in Saket for remand.

“We haven’t even been given a copy of the FIR so we can’t say what the offences are, who the complainant is or under what sections case has been registered,” he added.

Abhijit Iyer has been taken to Nizamuddin police station.He has been told that a case has been registered against him in Odisha. He hasn't been told what the case is or who has registered it. He hasn't been given a copy of the FIR: Counsel for journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra #Delhi pic.twitter.com/HOs5qXv7T7 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2018

Earlier on Thursday, a privilege motion was moved against Mitra in the Odisha Assembly demanding action against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The Assembly Speaker has also approved a proposal to form a house committee, led by the Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra to investigate matter. There was also commotion in the state Assembly on Tuesday over Mitra’s allegedly derogatory remarks about the Sun Temple in Konark.

On September 16, Mitra had shared a video from the temple on Twitter. Pointing out the erotic sculptures, which show couples in various stages of intimacy, Mitra sarcastically said: “Can this be a holy place? Not at all. This is a conspiracy against Hindus by Muslims who want to keep us down. Jai Sriram. In our new Ram temple, such obscene sculptures will not be there.”

Soon after, in another tweet he clarified that it was a joke. “Jokes aside this temple is just mindblowing,” he wrote. “The sculptures are exquisite & it has a great sense of symmetry & gravitas.”

Following the uproar over the remarks, both inside the Odisha Assembly as well as outside, he wrote on Twitter: “Happy to answer to anyone for my allegedly “distasteful” remarks. Says a lot about the abysmal intellectual Calibre of @Naveen_Odisha’s MLA’s the cant tell satire from seriousness.”

The Odisha Police on Monday seized a helicopter belonging to former Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant Jay Panda for allegedly flying over the Chilika lake, which is a no-flying zone, on September 15. Mitra and another journalist were also on the flight.