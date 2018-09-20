The National Commission for Women on Thursday issued fresh summons to Kerala legislator PC George for making derogatory remarks about the nun who filed a complaint of sexual abuse against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, PTI reported.

Independent MLA George called the nun a prostitute on September 8, asking why she did not file a complaint after the first instance of sexual assault. “No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute,” said George, at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram. “Twelve times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it is rape? Why didn’t she complain the first time?”

In June, the police filed charges against Mulakkal after a nun in the Missionaries of Jesus congregation filed a complaint accusing him of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 in Kottayam. The nun said she had no choice but to go to the police after church authorities ignored her complaints and took no action against the bishop. The church has defended Mulakkal, who is currently being questioned by the Kerala Police.

George, who was initially told to appear before the commission on Thursday, has now been summoned on October 4. George said he received the first summons letter only on September 17 and could not visit Delhi in such short notice.

“I have a lot of engagements as a MLA, including official engagements,” George said in a letter to the commission’s Chairperson Rekha Sharma. “Moreover, I am fully engaged with flood relief activities. Hence, kindly adjourn the matter to another date by giving me sufficient time to reschedule my engagements.”

While issuing the first summons, Sharma had said she was “ashamed of such lawmakers who are giving these statements instead of helping women”. The commission will write to the Kerala director general of police for action against George, she had added.