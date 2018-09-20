The Bahujan Samaj Party has tied up with Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh to contest the Assembly elections in the state. The Bahujan Samaj Party will contest in 35 seats, while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will field candidates from 55 seats.

Chhattisgarh will have its Assembly elections later this year along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

“If we win, Ajit Jogi will become the chief minister,” Mayawati said. Jogi, a former Congress leader and the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, formed his party in 2016.