A government official’s body was found in a forest in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, two days after he went missing, reported PTI. In her police complaint, his wife had said he went missing after he visited his in-laws. The couple had an inter-caste marriage against the wishes of the woman’s family, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said.

Police officers identified the man as Manoj Sharma, who worked at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General as a data operator. They have filed a case against four members of his wife Sonia’s family, including her two brothers.

According to Sonia’s complaint, Manoj had visited his in-laws’ house in Kutba village on September 18 and had since gone missing. Yadav said security has been increased in and around the village to avoid any untoward incident.

In another case of suspected inter-caste assault on Wednesday, a newly-married couple was allegedly attacked by the woman’s father riding a bike in Hyderabad. While the husband received cuts on his face, the woman was critically injured and admitted to a hospital.

Last week, Perumalla Pranay was hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife Amrutha, who belongs to an upper-caste family, while they were leaving a hospital in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. The couple had eloped and got married in January as Amrutha’s family was against the relationship. A day after the murder, Amrutha blamed her father for the killing.