A cyclonic storm, Daye, hit the Odisha coast near Gopalpur on Friday morning, triggering heavy rainfall across the state. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas told PTI that the storm may gradually weaken into a deep depression.

Districts like Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur received heavy rainfall. One National Disaster Response Force team has been deployed in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts each. These teams are armed with 17 boats and other emergency equipment.

The weather department warned of incessant rain in Balangir, Bararh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts till Saturday morning along with strong wind with speeds reaching 60 kmph-70 kmph.

The state government has asked officials in coastal districts to be alert, reported the Hindustan Times. Danger signs with the number 3, which warns of surface winds clocking 40 kmph-50 kmph, have been put up at all ports.

Odisha: Waterlogging in parts of Malkangiri following heavy rainfall caused due to cyclonic storm 'Daye' pic.twitter.com/lFdMM5evt5 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018

The cyclonic storm 'DAYE' to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next 6 hours: IMD Bhubaneswar — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018

On Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired a review meeting and directed officials to keep a close eye on the situation. He asked them to arrange adequate relief materials. As roads and power supply are likely to be affected, the chief minister asked the departments concerned to take steps in advance to ensure quick restoration works.

Apart from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh too is on alert, reported NDTV. Areas along the state’s northern coast may experience strong winds, warned the weather department. It asked fisher folk not to venture into sea. Besides, Telangana, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh may receive rainfall.