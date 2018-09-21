The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday dismissed as “propaganda” reports that several Jammu and Kashmir policemen had resigned after militants abducted and killed three personnel on Thursday.

The bodies of Firdous Kuchay, Kulwant Singh and Nisar Ahmad, who were abducted by suspected militants from their homes in Batagund and Kapren villages of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday night, were found dead on Friday.

Soon after, as many as nine policemen announced that they have resigned from the force, according to several media reports.

Three of these policemen, all special police officers, had reportedly uploaded videos of their resignations on social media, where they purportedly stressed that they are no longer involved with the police department. Scroll.in has not independently verified these videos.

The Home Ministry said: “Reports have appeared in a section of media that some Special Police Officers in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned. J&K Police have confirmed that these reports are untrue and motivated. These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements.”

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also denied the reports. “There are over 30,000 SPOs and their services are reviewed from time to time,” he tweeted. “Some mischievous elements are trying to project that those SPOs whose services are not renewed due to administrative reasons, have resigned.”