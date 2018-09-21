Unidentified assailants on Friday shot dead two security guards of a bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, reported PTI. The guards were on duty at the Punjab National Bank’s Circle Office branch in Sector 1, said the police.

Although nothing was reported stolen, Circle Officer 1 Avneesh Kumar said the crime could to be a robbery attempt. “It appears that the two security guards were hit on their head by sharp objects, which led to their death,” he said. The guards have been identified as Mudrika Prasad and Mukesh.

Both bodies were sent for postmortem and a police investigation is underway, said Kumar.

Earlier this year, unidentified people shot dead a senior executive of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Amit Pandey, in Noida, when he was returning home from a metro station. The police said Pandey may have been killed in the course of a robbery as his watch, wallet and mobile phone were missing.