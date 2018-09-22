A court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Friday sent four persons to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation till Monday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of inmates at a shelter home, PTI reported.

The four persons included Rosy Rani, who was earlier in charge of the inspection of shelters as the assistant director of the state’s social welfare department. She was in the position between 2015 and 2017, and was accused of not taking any action despite being informed about the alleged abuse.

The other three – Guddu, Vijay and Santosh – were employed by prime accused Brajesh Thakur, who ran the NGO that operated the shelter. All four were arrested on Thursday and were produced on Friday before a special court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Earlier on Friday, the superintendent of police in Begusarai district ordered the arrest of the husband of former minister Manju Verma in connection with cartridges found at their residence during a raid, ANI reported.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had asked the Bihar Police to investigate Manju Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma in connection with the recovery of a large quantity of ammunition from their possession.

Manju Verma had stepped down as social welfare minister in August after allegations about her husband’s links to Brajesh Thakur, who used to run the shelter.

The alleged sexual exploitation of children in the shelter in Muzaffarpur came to light after Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in Bihar in April. The audit had been ordered by the state government, which filed a first information report against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31. A medical report confirmed the sexual assault of 34 inmates.