United Nations Secretary General António Guterres will arrive in India on October 1 to attend several events in Delhi. Guterres will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan during his visit.

This is his first visit to India after becoming the UN chief.

On October 1, Guterres will formally inaugurate the new UN House in Delhi. The next day Guterres will participate in the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention on Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.



Guterres, along with Modi, will attend the International Solar Alliance in the national Capital. He is also expected to deliver a lecture at the India Habitat Centre on Global Affairs.

On October 3, the UN chief will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general Farhan Haq said Guterres’ visit to the Golden temple will be a personal one. When asked if the UN chief comment on the 1984 Sikh riots, Haq said it was a bit “premature” to comment on the topics Guterres will bring up, PTI reported.

Guterres will return to New York on October 4.