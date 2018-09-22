Several people have been killed and at least 20 were injured after suspected militants attacked a military parade in southwest Iran on Saturday morning, state media reported. Those killed reportedly included civilians and the militants.

The shooting, in Ahvaz city, lasted around 10 minutes. Security forces are reportedly now in control of the situation.

The parade was being held to mark the anniversary of the start of the war with Iraq in 1980. Four unidentified assailants fired bullets at the civilian crowd watching the ceremony at around 9 am local time (11 am Indian time), Fars news agency reported.

Security forces were able to kill two of the assailants, injure one and capture the fourth, unidentified officials told the news agency.

More details are awaited.