The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it will contest all 119 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, party chief of Telangana, said the party had turned down an alliance proposal from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Bahujan Left Front.

On September 6, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the Assembly to pave the way for early elections in the state. The state may go to the polls along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh later this year. The Assembly’s term was to come to an end in June 2019 and elections to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were due to be held along with the General Elections. Rao and his council of ministers are currently continuing as the caretaker government till the elections.

The Telugu Desam Party, the Congress and the Communist Party of India have formed an alliance in Telangana.

“The AAP has emerged as an honest and fresh alternative for the people in the state,” Bharti claimed. He also accused the Rao government in Telangana of making false promises to the people of the state. “Rao was entrusted by the people of the state to build strong foundations of the newly formed state. However, he betrayed the people on every promise made by him before the election,” Bharti alleged.