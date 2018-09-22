Security forces launched cordon and search operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts on Saturday, reported PTI. The move came a day after the bullet-ridden bodies of three policemen, abducted by suspected militants on Thursday night, were found.

A joint team of the police, the Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force conducted door-to-door searches in Lassipora, Armula, Alaipura, Batnur, Garbug, Naupora Payeen, Hajdarpora and Achan areas of Pulwama, a police official told Greater Kashmir.

The security forces fired tear gas shells after groups of youths pelted them with stones, the official added.

#Visuals: Security forces have started cordon and search operation in the villages of Pulwama in south Kashmir. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/APg8ZtbQgL — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

On Friday, the bodies of Firdous Kuchay, Kulwant Singh and Nisar Ahmad were discovered. They had been abducted from their homes in Batagund and Kapren villages the previous night. The brother of one of the police personnel was also abducted but he was later released, reports said.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed the latest incident showed that the Centre’s “muscular policy” in dealing with militancy in the state was not working. “Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets” the Peoples Democratic Party chief tweeted. “Outrage, shock and condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines. Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims.”