Three policemen, who were abducted by suspected militants from their homes in Batagund and Kapren villages of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday night, were found dead on Friday, Greater Kashmir reported. The bullet-ridden bodies were recovered from Dangam village in Shopian.

The policemen were identified as Firdous Ahmad, Kuldeep Singh and Nisar Ahmad. The brother of one of these officers was also abducted but he was later released, reports said.

More details are awaited.

At least 12 Kashmiris, mostly civilian relatives of policemen and a few policemen themselves, were abducted by militants across the southern districts in August-end.

The Hizbul Mujahideen, the group which claimed responsibility, said this raft of abductions was a response to recent instances of alleged harassment by security forces and the burning of militants’ houses. All those abducted were released by September 1.