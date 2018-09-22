Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said Pakistan needs to curb the menace of terrorism if it wants to engage in peace talks with India, reported ANI. “I think our government’s policy has been quite clear and concise,” Rawat told reporters in New Delhi. “We have made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism cannot go hand in hand.”

The Army chief was responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments that he was disappointed by India’s “arrogant and negative response” to his call for resumption of peace talks between the two countries.

“However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture,” the Pakistan prime minister tweeted on Saturday.

India should take stern action to avenge the actions of terrorists and the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army chief said. “It’s time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to a similar kind of barbarism,” he added.

Rawat denied allegations that the Army was being used in political campaigns. “We are given freedom on how to carry out our operations,” he said, citing the examples of Jammu and Kashmir and the North East.

Refusing to comment specifically on the controversial Rafale deal between India and France, Rawat said modern weapons are the need of every armed force. “There is a limit till which we can use a particular weapon and as new technologies come, we also want them to be included in our forces,” he said.