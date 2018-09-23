The air quality in Delhi turned “good” on Saturday, for only the second time this year, PTI reported. The rain in the city and the National Capital Region not only brought down the temperature but also reduced pollution.

The overall Air Quality Index of New Delhi was recorded at 48, which falls under the “good” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. An Air Quality Index reading up to 50 is considered “good” and up to 100 is considered “satisfactory”. A reading between 401 and 500 is ranked “severe” on the index, which means the air is dangerously filled with pollutants.

As of 7 am on Sunday, however, the Air Quality Index value was at a “satisfactory” 55, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The prominent pollutants in the air were PM10 particles, the concentration of particulate matter of diameter less than 10 microns, and PM2.5 particles, particulate matter of size up to 2.5 microns.

The PM10 level was at 46, which falls under the “good” category in the National Capital Region. The PM2.5 level was 23.

The last time the air in the national Capital was this clean was in June, when the onset of the monsoon season brought down pollutants in the air.

The Central Pollution Control Board has said Delhi’s air quality has been comparatively better this year than 2017 or 2016. Till August 26, the number of “clean” days has been 118, more than each of the previous two years. The pollution control board defines clean days as those when the air quality index is either “good”, “satisfactory” or “moderate”.

The Capital and other parts of North India have struggled with extremely bad air quality the past two winters. Air pollution by fine particulate matter led to the premature deaths of almost 15,000 people in Delhi in 2016.