The Haryana Police on Sunday arrested two main accused in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman in Mahendragarh district earlier this month, the Hindustan Times reported.

Army man Pankaj and college student Manish were among the three men who had allegedly raped the woman after kidnapping her while she was on her way to a coaching class. The woman’s father told reporters that though she has named three people in the complaint, around eight to 10 people may have sexually assaulted her.

Last week, the Haryana Police arrested one of the three main accused and two other accomplices. Pankaj and Manish were absconding.

“Further details like...from where the accused have been arrested will be made available soon,” Additional Director General of Police Shrikant Jadhav was quoted as saying.

The National Commission for Women on Thursday said the Haryana Police acted slowly to trace and arrest those accused in the case. The police did not seal the crime scene, which may have led to destruction of evidence, said a three-member fact-finding team that visited Rewari to take stock of the police investigation.

The special investigation team monitoring the probe sealed the spot only after persuasion by the fact-finding team, said NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma. The NCW team said there was a delay on part of the police in filing a zero first information report. A zero FIR can be filed at any police station and is later transferred to the relevant police station. The team also said that the complainant, being treated in a general maternity ward, had been given no privacy.