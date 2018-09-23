The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested Dr Kafeel Khan for allegedly creating nuisance at a district hospital in Bahraich, The Indian Express reported. A magistrate later ordered his release on bail along with two of his associates, Suraj Pandey and Mahipal Singh.

Adeel Ahmed Khan, the doctor’s brother, claimed that Kafeel Khan had visited the Bahraich hospital after he was informed about the deaths of children caused by an unknown disease. “He [Kafeel Khan] wanted to know if the deaths were caused due to encephalitis,” Adeel Khan told The Indian Express. “While he was speaking to the family members of the patients, a police team arrived and forcibly took him with them.”

Medical superintendent at Bahraich District Hospital Dr DK Singh said 71 children had died between August 1 and September 16. The hospital official claimed that six of the children had died of encephalitis. “Khan and his associates started questioning the families of the patients in the paediatric department without obtaining any permission from the authorities which created problem in the ward,” Dr Singh said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap said Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested for “arguing with doctors and disturbing staff who were treating the patients”, PTI reported.

In September last year, Khan was arrested in connection with the death of 63 infants at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, in August allegedly because of a lack of oxygen. He was released on bail in April.