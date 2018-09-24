The Supreme Court on Monday asked eight states and a Union Territory, who have not complied with its earlier order on mob lynching, to file their replies in two weeks’ time, ANI reported.

On September 7, the top court granted all states one week’s time to implement an order laying down guidelines for the central and state governments to prevent incidents of mob lynching. The Supreme Court had also directed the state governments to upload on their websites all the steps or actions they have taken to “deter individuals from taking law in their hands”.

In July, the top court asked the Parliament to consider creating a new penal provision to deal with incidents of vigilantism, saying that mobocracy cannot be allowed in society. The court also proposed a set of preventive, remedial and punitive measures to curb instances of lynching.