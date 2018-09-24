Former mayor of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Samir Kumar, and his driver were shot dead by unidentified people on Sunday, ANI reported.

According to police, at least six assailants stopped Kumar’s car at Banaras Bank Chowk in Muzaffarpur and fired at least 17 rounds at the car and then fled. Kumar and his driver, Rohit Kumar, died on the spot.

An unidentified police official said they have recovered six cartridges of a “sophisticated weapon” from the scene of the crime, reported Hindustan Times. Police suspect the assailants used an AK-47 rifle.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukul Kumar said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and inquiry has been initiated into the killings. Kumar was also a realtor and owned a mall in Muzaffarpur, police said.