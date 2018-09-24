India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Sunday compared Pakistan to a “one-trick pony”. Akbaruddin’s jibe precedes a high-level UN General Assembly session where Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi will debate on several matters.

On Friday, Qureshi said he would present Pakistan’s “unequivocal support to the cause of Kashmir”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Akbaruddin told reporters in New York that India will focus on a multilateral agenda, Hindustan Times reported. “If somebody else would like to be a one-trick pony, it is for them to regurgitate that act,” Akbaruddin said. “We have handled this act many times in the past and are confident we’ll do so again. Solo players in a multilateral context have neither a past nor a future and get no resonance in such matters.”

India’s permanent representative to the UN said that New Delhi did not restrict itself to bilateral matters when discussing terrorism, but applied it to the international context around the world. Akbaruddin said the Indian delegation led by Swaraj would prioritise reformed multilateralism, climate change action, health, development and peacekeeping.

On Friday, the Indian government called off talks between the foreign ministers on the sidelines of the session in New York, after three police personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad released postage stamps glorifying Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani. Wani was killed by Indian security forces in July 2016, leading to massive protests and long curfews across the Valley.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had called India “arrogant and negative” in response to the talks being cancelled. “All my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture,” the Pakistan prime minister tweeted.