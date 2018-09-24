The Punjab government on Monday issued a red alert as moderate and heavy rainfall continued to lash the state and the Union Territory of Chandigarh for the third straight day, reported IANS.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is scheduled to hold a meeting with senior officials and review arrangements to deal with the situation, reported The Hindu. Disaster control rooms have been activated across the state and the Army has been kept on standby.

“The districts in the catchment areas of rivers have been asked to arrange enough boats to rescue the affected people,” the government said in a statement. “Besides, the districts have been directed to put in place equipment to drain out flood water and be ready with relief plans.”

Schools in Amritsar district as well as those in the Majha region remained closed during the day, reported The Indian Express. In Batala, district authorities issued a warning, asking people not to go near water channels.

“Huge quantity of water has been released from the Chamera dam in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain, so all public is warned against going near to any water channel, including canals,” the Batala district public relations office said.

Heavy rainfall is expected to damage cotton and paddy crops, both of which are at the stage of maturity. Reports of standing paddy crop getting flattened due to rain and wind have come in from parts of the state, said state Agriculture Director Jasbir Singh Bains. He added that the damage can be assessed only after the rain stops.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board said the level of water in Pong Dam over river Beas has been on the rise, reported The Tribune. The dam has a capacity of 1,400 feet, with the current level at 1,385 feet.

Neighbouring Himachal Pradesh has also received heavy rainfall and been affected by cloudbursts, which triggered flash floods and landslides in several districts. The state government ordered schools in at least nine districts to remain closed on Monday because of the rain.