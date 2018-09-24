‘Chaukidar’ Modi talks about everything but Rafale, Rahul Gandhi says in Amethi
The Congress president asked the prime minister to clarify why François Hollande called him a thief.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the Rafale defence deal with France. Addressing a crowd at his parliamentary constituency of Amethi, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of snatching money from the poor and giving it to industrialist Anil Ambani.
“The country’s chaukidar [Modi] can talk about everything else but Rafale,” said Gandhi. “When thieves try to run from police stations, they are locked. They [government] neither informed the CBI nor anybody else but let Vijay Mallya run away with Rs 9,000 crore. They let Nirav Modi run, they let Choksi run. The prime minister also handed over Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani.”
Gandhi added that France’s former President François Hollande has called Modi a thief, in reference to Hollande’s claims that his government “did not have a choice” in choosing Ambani’s company Reliance Defence for the deal. “Now, Modiji has to clarify why is he [Hollande] calling him a thief,” Gandhi told ANI. “Why was the price not disclosed...how was the contract given to Ambani...serious charges have been levelled by former French president Francois Hollande.”
Gandhi demanded an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. “Arun Jaitley talks about truth everyday,” he said. “Set up a JPC and the truth will be out in public. Modiji delivers lectures but he has not spoken a word about Rafale, Anil Ambani.”
The Congress president also claimed Modi had failed to deliver all his poll promises. “Narendra Modi had promised you that every year, 2 crore people would be employed,” said Gandhi. “[Rs] 15 lakh will be put into everybody’s account. He also said that farmers will get the right price for their produce. They did not do any of that.”
Gandhi will be in his constituency for the next two days. He is scheduled to participate in a series of programmes, including laying the foundation stones of development projects that would be implemented using funds from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme.