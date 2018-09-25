Over 1,000 people, including tourists, have been stranded in the upper regions of Manali and Keylong after a fresh spell of snow over the past 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh, The New Indian Express reported. At least eight people were washed away in flash floods that were triggered by heavy rain in several districts of the state.

Heavy rain and cloudbursts have triggered flash floods and landslides in several districts of the state while snowfall has cut off Lahaul and Spiti. A high alert has been sounded in the worst-hit Kullu district.

Most people are stranded between Serchu and the 16,500-feet-high Bara La Cha pass, between Zing Zing Bar and Deepak Tal on the Keylong-Serchu-Leh highway, and between Grampu and Batal on the Kaza-Grampu-Manali road. At many points, at least three feet of snow has been recorded.

President of Lahaul Spiti Hoteliers Association Tashi Haryapa told The Tribune that at least 500 tourists, including foreigners, have abandoned their vehicles on the highway at several places due to the snow and have taken shelter in camps and tents at Zing Zing Bar and Serchu on the Leh-Manali highway.

Haryapa said the tourists are safe but the camp owners may run out of food as they were set to shut down the camps by this week for winter.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan said over 120 people are stranded in Khoksar of Lahaul Spiti district, according to Hindustan Times. “All of them are safe in local hotels and dhabas in Khoksar, they will be evacuated on Tuesday morning”, he said.

At least 35 students of IIT Roorkee have been reported missing in Lahaul Spiti district, reported ANI. Khan said no one has complained about missing students in particular. “They may be among those stranded in Khoksar,” he said. “I have checked with the staff on duty and there is no one stranded towards Hamta.”

Heavy landslides have hit vehicular movement on the Chandigarh-Manali highway beyond Mandi town and on the Pathankot-Chamba highway.

Himachal Pradesh: Snow clearing operations were started earlier today by the district administration on the Highway from Kaza to Gramphu in Lahaul-Spiti district. pic.twitter.com/xUi06wCTVl — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

There is no power supply in Lahaul valley as electricity lines have snapped due to the snow, according to The New Indian Express. Apple, pea and potato crops in the valley have been badly damaged due to untimely spell of snow. They were to be harvested in the last week of September.

Rohtang Pass and Rohtang Tunnel recorded over one feet of snow. Road links to Kinnaur district and towns in Shimla district such as Narkanda, Jubbal, Kharapathar, Rohru and Chopal have been cut-off due to landslips. Three bridges were washed away in Kullu and Manali towns.

Jammu and Kashmir

At least five members of a family died after their house collapsed in a landslip in Doda district’s Gandoh in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, reported ANI. Heavy rain has triggered landslides in part of the state.

At least two people were killed in flash floods and landslides in the mountainous belts of Kathua district in Jammu region on Monday, reported Greater Kashmir. Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua Shridhar Patil said at least 29 people, including 10 children, were rescued from various flood-hit areas of Kathua.

#JammuAndKashmir: 5 members of a family died after being buried under the debris of their house which collapsed in a landslide triggered due to heavy rainfall in Doda's Gandoh y'day. District admn has announced Rs 4 Lakh each as ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased.' pic.twitter.com/RmnYNbx2ZU — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

Punjab and Haryana

The Punjab government on Monday issued a red alert as moderate and heavy rainfall continued to lash the state and the Union Territory of Chandigarh for the third straight day.

Six people died in rain-related incidents – three in Kapurthala, two in Amritsar and an 8-month-old girl in Jalandhar, reported Hindustan Times.

The flood gates of the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh were opened on Monday as the water crossed the danger mark of 1,163 feet, reported News18. The flood gates of the lake were last opened in 2008.

In Haryana, at least four people died in rain-related accidents on Monday. Three people were killed in roof-collapse incidents in Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts, while a woman was killed and seven others were injured when a tree fell on a vehicle they were travelling in on the Ambala-Naraingarh Road.