The rupee opened at 72.89 against a dollar on Tuesday, weakened by 26 paise following the increased demand for the American currency from importers as global crude oil prices hit four-year high, Moneycontrol reported. At 10 am, the currency was trading at 72.60 against the dollar.

The international benchmark Brent crude breached the $81 (Rs 5,899) a barrel mark by surging over 3% to trade at $81.28 (Rs 5,920) a barrel, PTI reported.

Traders said a lower opening in the domestic equity markets coupled with increased demand of the US dollar from importers and dollar’s strength against some currencies overseas ahead of US Federal Reserve’s meet led to the rupee falling further.

On Monday, the home currency closed at 72.63 against the dollar after crude prices increased ahead of impending US sanctions on Iran.

Indian benchmark indices fell for the sixth straight session on Tuesday amid weak global cues and continued selling of financial stocks over fears of a liquidity crunch, reported Mint.

At 10 am, the BSE Sensex dropped 20.16 points at 36,284.86 while NSE’s Nifty 50 lost 11.10 points lower at 10,956.30. Sensex fell over 100 points during early trade.

Yes Bank was the top gainer on both indices. Sun Pharmaceuticals, ONGC, Asian Paints and Infosys, were the top gainers on Sensex, while stocks of Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Kotak Bank performed poorly on the index.

Bajaj Finserv, Lupin, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers on Nifty 50, while Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.