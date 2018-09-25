At least two suspected militants were shot dead in a gunfight with Indian security forces in Tujjar area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, IANS reported.

The local administration has suspended internet services and ordered educational institutes to remain shut until the gunfight ends, according to the Greater Kashmir.

The police said personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of the police and Central Reserve Police Force are conducting a search operation for the suspected militants in Sopore’s Tujjar. They were tipped off about the presence of militants in the area.

More details are awaited.