Aadhaar verdict: Supreme Court set to rule on validity of biometric identification scheme
A five-judge Constitution Bench of the top court reserved its judgement in the case on May 10 after a hearing that lasted 38 sessions.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday will decide on the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme. On May 10, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the top court had reserved its judgement in the case after a hearing that lasted 38 sessions. The petitioners have raised concerns about privacy and questioned why the identity number was made mandatory for people to avail of welfare schemes, file income tax returns, hold mobile numbers, and bank accounts.
A major point of contention is whether Aadhaar violates the fundamental right to privacy, which the Supreme Court upheld in 2017. The government has backed the Aadhaar initiative, and extended it to cover several social security schemes.
Live updates
10.15 am: The verdict is expected around 10.45 am.
10.08 am: At 38 sessions, this was the second-longest hearing in the top court’s history. Here is a summary of the proceedings from LiveLaw.
10 am: Here is a reading list and an explainer to get you started before the Supreme Court announces its verdict, which is expected at 10.30 am.