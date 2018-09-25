The Supreme Court on Wednesday will pass its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, the government’s biometric identification scheme. A Constitution Bench of the top court had reserved its judgement in the case on May 10 after a hearing that lasted 38 sessions.

One of the main points of contention is whether Aadhaar violates the fundamental right to privacy, which the Supreme Court upheld in 2017. There are also concerns about the system’s safety features.

The Tribune newspaper had published a report which said vendors were selling Aadhaar data through WhatsApp for as little as Rs 500. On September 11, the HuffPost India news wesbite reported that a software hack that can bypass some critical security features of the Aadhaar enrolment platform is available on WhatsApp groups for as little as Rs 2,500. The Unique Identification Authority of India has dismissed the report as “completely incorrect and baseless”.

