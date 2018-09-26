At least seven people were injured after a three-storey building collapsed on Wednesday near Sawan Park in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, ANI reported. Officials have not yet ascertained the reason for the building collapse.

At least 30 people are feared trapped under the debris, according to The Indian Express.

Fire and rescue services personnel said they received a call around 9.25 am about the collapse, following which four fire tenders and two rescue teams were sent to the spot, according to The Times of India.

More details are awaited.