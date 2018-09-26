The Government Medical College in Punjab’s Amritsar has banned all students from wearing jeans, T-shirts, capris and skirts during college hours and during examinations from October 1, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

Principal Sujata Sharma, in a written order to departments on Tuesday, asked teachers to ensure that students follow the new rule and to take action against those who violate it. The rule is applicable to interns and students of MBBS, BSc and diploma courses.

“It is usually seen that the girl students wear jeans, T-shirts, capris and skirts in classes,” the order said. “It looks very much uncivilised.”

Arun Bhagi, personal assistant to the principal, confirmed the development and said the rule will be applicable to teachers as well. He said the directions have been issued to uphold a “medical atmosphere”. There is no ban on wearing jeans, T-shirts and skirts in hostels, he added.

The college has directed girl students to wear salwar suits or formal trousers and shirts and boys to wear formal trousers and shirt.