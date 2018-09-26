Footage from a Closed Circuit Television camera on Wednesday showed a woman lying atop a Punjab Police jeep and paraded through a village in Amritsar district. In the clip, which has gone viral on social media, the woman then falls off the vehicle and flees.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Jaswinder Kaur, told the media that the police raided her home in Shahzada village in Majitha constituency, around 20 km from Amritsar, to arrest her father-in-law in connection with a case, PTI reported. Since her father-in-law was not at home, the police forced her to sit on top of the jeep and paraded her around the village to humiliate her, Kaur alleged.

Inspector General of Police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh rejected Kaur’s allegations. He said an investigation will be conducted “to find out the truth”.

Additional Inspector General of Police (Crime) Tejinder Singh Maur claimed that the police never wanted Kaur, but some of her family members attacked the team and smashed the jeep’s windshield. Maur said a case for attempt to murder has been filed against the family members.

“Right now, I cannot comment on the allegations of the woman unless the matter is thoroughly investigated,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Parmpal Singh told PTI. “Moreover, the raiding team has now approached us and lodged a complaint against her for attacking the police team and damaging the police vehicle.” He claimed that the district police was not informed about the raid, which was wholly conducted by the police’s Bureau of Investigation team.